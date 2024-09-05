The Creative Origin Story Of The US Open's Honey Deuce Cocktail

At the end of August, New York City finds itself fully in the swing of the U.S. Open. And while as many as 74,000 people might fill the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on a single day to watch some of the world's best athletes in action, many of us also have our eyes glued to the food and drink options at the year's biggest tennis extravaganza. The star of those options is the tournament's signature drink: the honey deuce. This cocktail was engineered to be not only delicious and crowd-pleasing but refreshing, too — it's the hottest time of year, after all. Plus, it's easy to make quickly at high volumes and is creative in its name and tennis ball-inspired garnish. So how did this beverage come to fruition?

U.S. Open sponsor Grey Goose tapped at-the-time brand ambassador and beverage pro Nick Mautone to invent a drink that ticked all those aforementioned boxes, and his drink made its initial splash in 2006. Mautone had settled on an easy-drinking, perfectly balanced sweet-and-tart blend of Grey Goose vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, and lemonade. Tasty, efficiently made, and refreshing, yes, but what about the tennis tie-in? Mautone happened to be scooping honeydew balls one night simply for his own dessert, and their resemblance to tennis balls struck him. He added them as a garnish and named his cocktail honey deuce, a play on honeydew and deuce, a tied score of 40 in tennis.