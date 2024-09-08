Elevate Potato Salad With Your Favorite Chopped Olives

Potato salad is one of the most dependable sides you have in your cooking arsenal, but it can be easy to fall back on basic recipes. A simple potato salad with mayo or vinegar is filling enough to round out a light meal and mild enough in flavor to pair with almost anything. Plus, if you have potatoes in your fridge and absolutely anything in your pantry, you can probably make it. But potato salad can be so much more than a functional utility player. There is actually a whole world of potato salad styles out there to experiment with, some of which are packed with so much flavor they can act as a meal by themselves. You don't even need a recipe to get there either. Every type of potato salad takes extremely well-to-the-fly additions to round out its flavor and make it more filling and one of the easiest ingredients that can upgrade your favorite potato salad is chopped olives.

As a combo that involves starchy and potatoes, and usually rich additions like mayonnaise or sour cream, potato salad falls on the heavy side of the food scale, and benefits from small additions that can lighten it up and cut through the fat a bit. Olives are little bombs of briny flavor that contribute both salt and acid to a dish, something a lot of potato salads desperately need. Even vinegar-based salads will benefit from the preserved depth of flavor and meatiness a good olive adds.