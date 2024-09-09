How Long To Cook Spaghetti Squash For A Satisfyingly Al Dente Texture

Spaghetti squash has become an especially trendy ingredient for health and gluten-free enthusiasts seeking the twirlable, satisfying texture of pasta from a grain-free source. When cooked, the tender pulp of a spaghetti squash lives up to its name by easily separating into long golden strands that can be tossed with all types of pasta sauce. Spaghetti squash requires minimal preparation because you can roast them in halves without removing the skin.

In fact, the skin can even double as a pasta bowl in dishes like these spaghetti squash lasagna boats or this spaghetti squash with sage and walnuts recipe. The goal with spaghetti squash is for it to break down into discernable noodles that hold their shape. For that desired al dente pasta texture, these giant squash halves need considerably less time in the oven than you might think. The general consensus is to roast oiled and seasoned spaghetti squash halves cut-side down for between 35 and 45 minutes at 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you cook the halves for too long, they will become too tender, thwarting the separation of the flesh into spaghetti noodle look-alikes. Other factors like size, freshness, and differences in appliances also affect spaghetti squash cooking times, so it's best to err on the side of caution and begin checking the doneness of your squash at the shortest end of the cooking time range. A fork test will indicate that your squash is ready; a fork should be able to pierce the skin of the squash with minimal effort.