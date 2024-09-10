The Unique Ingredient You May Find When Drinking Tea In Australia

Even though Australia hasn't been under British rule for over 120 years, there is still a lot of British influence on the Land Down Under. For one, Australia has a robust tea culture largely thanks to its British colonial roots. When the Brits first settled in Australia in the late 1700s, they couldn't live without their tea and biscuits, but at the time, the continent did not have any commercial tea plantations. So the British began importing tea from the U.K., China, and India because it was a lot cheaper than growing and packaging locally. But in 1878, this changed forever when Alfred Bushell founded an Australian-based tea plantation and became the first commercial tea seller. You can still find the Bushells brand in Australian grocery stores today.

With the emergence of local growers and processors came one unique, inherently Australian ingredient: Eucalyptus. Turns out, koalas are not the only beings in Australia with a taste for eucalyptus. Eucalyptus trees or gum trees make up ¾ of Australia's tree population, so it makes sense that tea enthusiasts turned to the herbaceous leaves when experimenting with tea flavors.