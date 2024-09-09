The Best Way To Thicken Coconut Milk Without Losing Flavor

If you're a fan of cooking with coconut milk, you know there are times when you want to thicken it up a bit. You may want to build up a chocolate mousse, add a little oomph to a smoothie or cocktail, or make a curry or korma sauce a little creamier. Or perhaps the can you bought was a little thinner than you'd hoped, after all, not all brands of coconut milk are the same. Whatever your reason, there are lots of tricks for thickening sauces, but if you want to maximize flavor, adding coconut flour is clearly the best.

Unlike grain flours, this ingredient is made from coconut meat that's been dried and ground into a fine powder. You can typically find it among specialty flours and grains in your grocery store. While it doesn't contain starch, it is super-absorbent, which is perfect for soaking up the extra liquid in your recipe. And as just one sniff will tell you, it also has the sweet, distinctive essence of the fruit it came from, so it can build that flavor in your sauce instead of dulling or competing with it.

For best results, ladle a little sauce out of your pot and whisk in a spoonful of coconut flour until it's smooth. Return this slurry to your pot, adding just a little at a time until you're happy with the consistency.