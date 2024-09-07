Caesar Dressing Is The Secret For Bolder Roasted Vegetables
Creamy, cheesy, and rich, Caesar dressing is among the most beloved salad toppings out there. Over the decades, the ubiquitous condiment has expanded beyond its humble beginnings 100 years ago in a Tijuana restaurant. Aside from the classic Caesar salad, the dressing has drizzled its way into steak salads, chicken sandwiches, and Caesar wraps because, let's be real, we can't get enough of the indulgent, umami-rich mixture.
Allow us to introduce another use for Caesar dressing: It's a perfect addition to roasted vegetables. Crispy and charred veggies are the perfect vessel for your next Caesar dressing adventure, whether you opt for roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or cauliflower. To test it out, try cutting broccoli into small florets, mixing with avocado oil and salt. Toss them into a preheated oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roast until the broccoli has reached your desired combination of tender and crispy. Grab your favorite Caesar dressing and toss away; just think of it as a warm salad — you won't regret it.
Start with a good dressing
Sure, you can snag your go-to dressing from the grocery store aisle, but if you feel like channeling a character on "The Bear," you can also craft the classic salad using just a handful of ingredients. Start by blending garlic cloves, anchovy filets, lemon juice and zest, and an egg yolk, adding salt and pepper to taste. As the blending continues, slowly pour in a glug of olive oil to achieve a smooth, emulsified result. If you're feeling skittish about the egg yolk, try substituting a splash of tahini to further bind the mixture. Extra points if you can make the dressing a day in advance; letting it sit in the refrigerator allows the flavors to further meld together.
From there, the sky's the limit. Try tossing the dressing with roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes or parsnips for a salty-sweet contrast. Pair it with charred Brussels sprouts or crispy cabbage for a perfect side dish. For extra garnish, add some shaved parmesan, freshly cracked black pepper, and a lemon wedge.