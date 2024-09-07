Caesar Dressing Is The Secret For Bolder Roasted Vegetables

Creamy, cheesy, and rich, Caesar dressing is among the most beloved salad toppings out there. Over the decades, the ubiquitous condiment has expanded beyond its humble beginnings 100 years ago in a Tijuana restaurant. Aside from the classic Caesar salad, the dressing has drizzled its way into steak salads, chicken sandwiches, and Caesar wraps because, let's be real, we can't get enough of the indulgent, umami-rich mixture.

Allow us to introduce another use for Caesar dressing: It's a perfect addition to roasted vegetables. Crispy and charred veggies are the perfect vessel for your next Caesar dressing adventure, whether you opt for roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or cauliflower. To test it out, try cutting broccoli into small florets, mixing with avocado oil and salt. Toss them into a preheated oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roast until the broccoli has reached your desired combination of tender and crispy. Grab your favorite Caesar dressing and toss away; just think of it as a warm salad — you won't regret it.