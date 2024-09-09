When Pairing Snacks And Sangria, The Key Is To Keep It Communal

Few summer cocktails are quite as refreshing as a perfectly mixed carafe of sangria. With sangria's typical ingredients featuring booze-soaked fruits, tangy wine, and the warm, cinnamon notes of brandy, this sippable drink is dangerously delicious. We connected with Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories to get a little more background on sangria, namely what's the best way to enjoy this warm-weather drink.

"Sangria is made and served as a large format beverage," Goldstein explains, "usually batched in pitchers to be enjoyed communally." Like many iconic dishes, sangria has a few different origin stories, with one claiming that the sugary drink was invented in the 1800s by peasants in the Iberian Peninsula who made the concoction using fruit they grew on their farms. Peasant dishes are meant to be fast, filling, and shared, so it makes sense that sangria still carries a lot of these communal qualities today.