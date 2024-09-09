When Pairing Snacks And Sangria, The Key Is To Keep It Communal
Few summer cocktails are quite as refreshing as a perfectly mixed carafe of sangria. With sangria's typical ingredients featuring booze-soaked fruits, tangy wine, and the warm, cinnamon notes of brandy, this sippable drink is dangerously delicious. We connected with Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories to get a little more background on sangria, namely what's the best way to enjoy this warm-weather drink.
"Sangria is made and served as a large format beverage," Goldstein explains, "usually batched in pitchers to be enjoyed communally." Like many iconic dishes, sangria has a few different origin stories, with one claiming that the sugary drink was invented in the 1800s by peasants in the Iberian Peninsula who made the concoction using fruit they grew on their farms. Peasant dishes are meant to be fast, filling, and shared, so it makes sense that sangria still carries a lot of these communal qualities today.
Great for grazing and groups
In addition to suggesting grazing tables, Camille Goldstein had some specific ideas when pairing the perfect bite for your sangria spread. "Spanish tapas and small bites would be my go-to," Goldstein said. "Papas Bravas, Pan Con Tomate, Gambas, or a southern Mediterranean cheese and wine plate would be a delicious pairing." The first three of these pairings — all of which are traditional Spanish tapas dishes — respectively feature fried potatoes, crispy bread with tomato, and shrimp. Choosing proteins, carb-forward foods, and healthy fats like these will help slow down the absorption of alcohol and let you enjoy your sangria without worrying about how you'll feel in the morning.
Just like sangria, there is no one "right" recipe for success when it comes to finding good food to serve with the drink. All you need to do is follow Goldstein's advice; pick dishes that reflect the cultural origins of the drink, are good for groups, and are delicious on their own. As Goldstein says, "Anything that brings a group of people together to nosh and chat is a home run."