Sacrifice Some Beer If You Want To Remove A Stubborn Coffee Stain

Few things can ruin your regular cup of coffee — spilling said coffee is definitely one of them. Not only is your java now gone, but you've got a mess on your hands, and coffee can create the most stubborn stains. Luckily, cleaning experts are always finding new hacks for getting rid of those stains, quick and easy enough that you can make yourself some more coffee and get on with enjoying your day. One of the most effective solutions is also one of the most surprising: beer.

Beer sounds like yet another thing you don't want to spill on your carpet, but it actually works like a charm — like one brew fighting another. Simply pour a bit of beer on the coffee stain, gently scrub it in, and rinse. You may need to repeat this a couple of times, and it's also a good idea to finish with a spritz of your carpet cleaner — while it may not have worked to remove the coffee stain, it will get the smell of the effective beer out. Beer, water to rinse, and a hint of carpet cleaner are all you need to make your rug look like the spill never happened. If you're worried about sacrificing good beer for this task, just check the expiration dates of the beer in your fridge. Odds are, you have one past its peak freshness, a cheap macro beer, or one you don't love, and those are great contenders to use for cleaning.