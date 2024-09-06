This 3-Ingredient Bourbon Mustard Is Begging To Be Drizzled Over Your Next Meal

A good sauce isn't just the finishing touch to your food, it's often what transforms a plate of separate ingredients into a cohesive dish. Any home cook looking to impress should know how to make a few basic sauces, but having a quick and easy condiment in your repertoire will give you a gourmet outcome without the time spent slaving over a hot béarnaise.

This bourbon mustard uses just three ingredients and doesn't involve any technique more complex than stirring. Add 1/2 cup of Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons of bourbon, and 2 tablespoons of honey to a small bowl. Stir well to combine and you're ready to drizzle.

The best thing about this dressing is that you can use whatever combination of bourbon, mustard, and sweetener you prefer (or have on hand). The type of mustard you use will perhaps make the biggest impact on how this tastes. Try yellow mustard for a milder flavor, or swap in wholegrain mustard to add texture. For sweeteners you can get a rich taste from brown sugar dissolved in a little water, while maple syrup will give you a lighter, more aromatic flavor.