The Best Cooking Method For Crispy, Charred Sardines Without A Grill
Grilled sardines are the ultimate flavor bombs. While the petite protein packs an incredible punch of savory richness regardless of how it's prepared, grilling unlocks even more umami and deepens complexity by imparting spiced smokiness and bitter-yet-balancing char. Grilling sardines also adds visual appeal and, most notably, a satisfyingly crisp texture against the fish's flaky flesh. Unfortunately, grilling isn't always feasible. The good news, is that experts like chef Charlotte Langley have found a solution. All you need to do is swap the outdoor cooking method for an indoor technique.
As the president and founder of Langley Foods, chef Langley (also the founder of the canned seafood company, Scout) is well-versed in preparing seafood under any and all circumstances. When it comes to grilling in the absence of a barbecue, it can be especially challenging to achieve the effects associated with grilling. That said, Langley confirms that there are ways to produce similar textures, flavors, and even aesthetics, stating, "If grilling isn't an option, broiling is a fantastic alternative."
With near-identical results, broiling sardines involves placing filets in the upper portion of an oven, which allows fish to be directly exposed to the heating source. Since the sardines remain completely in contact with the heating element, they're able to brown quickly and develop a more crackling crust. Much like spending time on fiery barbecue grates, Langley explains that broiling basically "mimics the high heat of grilling."
A guide to broiling crispy charred sardines
Whether you opt to broil fresh sardines or tinned filets is entirely up to you. In the case of fresh fish, sardines can be butterflied or kept whole if they've been scaled and gutted. After marinating or seasoning — extra ingredients can be added afterwards to limit burning — the sardines should be placed under the broiler. Otherwise, elevate canned sardines by broiling briefly. If, however, they prove too fragile, simply whip them into a flavorful paste to spread over bread before broiling until crisp.
To "achieve that same crispy skin and tender flesh" of grilled sardines that Charlotte Langley states is possible, it's essential that broiling be executed correctly. For instance, a preheated oven will ensure that the sardines develop an evenly crunchy exterior. Additionally, because sardines can turn from browned to burnt in seconds, keep an eye on the time. We also recommend adjusting the baking racks in your oven as higher placement will speed the cooking process.
While Langley's hack to broil sardines produces golden and crunchy results, sardines will still be void of grill marks and significant charred flavor. Strategies like pressing a hot metal skewer over filets or dressing them with smoked salt can easily have broiled sardines mistaken for their grilled counterparts, once again proving that the method is a game-changer. But, don't take our word for it. Test out Langley's advice and make a "faux" grilled sardine sandwich tonight.