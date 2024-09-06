The Best Cooking Method For Crispy, Charred Sardines Without A Grill

Grilled sardines are the ultimate flavor bombs. While the petite protein packs an incredible punch of savory richness regardless of how it's prepared, grilling unlocks even more umami and deepens complexity by imparting spiced smokiness and bitter-yet-balancing char. Grilling sardines also adds visual appeal and, most notably, a satisfyingly crisp texture against the fish's flaky flesh. Unfortunately, grilling isn't always feasible. The good news, is that experts like chef Charlotte Langley have found a solution. All you need to do is swap the outdoor cooking method for an indoor technique.

As the president and founder of Langley Foods, chef Langley (also the founder of the canned seafood company, Scout) is well-versed in preparing seafood under any and all circumstances. When it comes to grilling in the absence of a barbecue, it can be especially challenging to achieve the effects associated with grilling. That said, Langley confirms that there are ways to produce similar textures, flavors, and even aesthetics, stating, "If grilling isn't an option, broiling is a fantastic alternative."

With near-identical results, broiling sardines involves placing filets in the upper portion of an oven, which allows fish to be directly exposed to the heating source. Since the sardines remain completely in contact with the heating element, they're able to brown quickly and develop a more crackling crust. Much like spending time on fiery barbecue grates, Langley explains that broiling basically "mimics the high heat of grilling."