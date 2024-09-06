The Absolute Best Way To Add A Little Heat To Sweet Potato Pie

Deseed and stem one dried ancho chile and mix the ground chile into the sweet potato mix as a final step prior to filling the crust of the shell to bake your pie. Consider toasting the chilies to release more aroma before including them in your recipe. Top baked slices with a dollop of whipped cream — a homemade honey whipped cream can steer this presentation into a sweeter lane — and feel free to add a sprinkle of smoked paprika to the cinnamon powder you sprinkle on top as a crowning finish.

If you'd prefer to use ancho chile powder rather than a whole dried chile, you can just add in a tablespoon of the powder for a standard large pie. And if you're more into making pumpkin pies than sweet potato ones, that's also an easy swap and still goes well with the chile addition.

You can dial up the smoky flavors in this comforting dessert with a splash of bourbon and caramelize the filling of the pie to create a dish that will have dinner guests asking for your baking secrets. To serve an even more decadent slice of sweet potato pie, drizzle thin ribbons of chocolate and top plates with a sprinkles of toasted coconut flakes. This spruced-up dish delivers the sweetest combination of rich flavor and can't-put-your-fork-down texture that is guaranteed to place the recipe on repeat in your kitchen.