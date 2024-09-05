Give Tuna Salad A Sushi Twist With One Stand Out Ingredient

If your standard tuna salad is feeling a little dull, it is possible to bring new life to the familiar dish with a simple ingredient. Tossing pieces of pickled ginger into a tuna salad recipe can quickly convert an ordinary lunch into a more exciting meal. Borrow from the menus of your favorite sushi restaurants and chop pieces of store-bought or homemade pickled ginger to stir them into bowls of canned tuna and vegetables. For an added boost of tart sweetness, include a splash of the juice found in the package of the pickled ginger and create a flavorful tuna salad recipe with extra zing.

Consider also adding pieces of avocado to your tuna salad and sprinkle either toasted sesame seeds or chopped scallions into the mix for a fresh take on an easy meal. Whether you serve your elevated tuna salad poke-style or slather your creation on top of slices of toasted challah bread, the punchy pieces of ginger may have you stocking up on tuna cans during your next visit to the supermarket.