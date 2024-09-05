Give Tuna Salad A Sushi Twist With One Stand Out Ingredient
If your standard tuna salad is feeling a little dull, it is possible to bring new life to the familiar dish with a simple ingredient. Tossing pieces of pickled ginger into a tuna salad recipe can quickly convert an ordinary lunch into a more exciting meal. Borrow from the menus of your favorite sushi restaurants and chop pieces of store-bought or homemade pickled ginger to stir them into bowls of canned tuna and vegetables. For an added boost of tart sweetness, include a splash of the juice found in the package of the pickled ginger and create a flavorful tuna salad recipe with extra zing.
Consider also adding pieces of avocado to your tuna salad and sprinkle either toasted sesame seeds or chopped scallions into the mix for a fresh take on an easy meal. Whether you serve your elevated tuna salad poke-style or slather your creation on top of slices of toasted challah bread, the punchy pieces of ginger may have you stocking up on tuna cans during your next visit to the supermarket.
Enhance your ginger tuna salad
Since pickled ginger can pack a range of intensity when it comes to flavor, begin to add pieces to your tuna salad mixture conservatively so as not to overpower the other ingredients. For a sweeter bite, try sprinkling crystallized ginger into your tuna salad and balance out tangy sweetness with a pinch of cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, or red pepper flakes. Or slice up some ultra-thin slivers of fresh root ginger to add in for a real flavor pop. Once you have the upgraded tuna salad recipe mastered, you can embellish this ginger-enhanced tuna dish with chopped up walnuts or pecans, drizzles of dijon mustard or wasabi cream sauce, or splashes of sesame oil and rice vinegar.
Extra crunch can be built into to these salads with wasabi peas or candied cashews, or toss in a sprinkling of shredded carrots, salted edamame, and chopped cilantro for a meal that is equal parts refreshing and invigorating. Make the dish even prettier by rolling up your tuna salad creations inside of seaweed or serve scoops alongside toasted slices of pita bread. There are so many ways to bring your next tuna salad to life, and ginger is a great starting point for your creativity to take over.