Why You Should Start Adding Greek Yogurt To Your Refried Beans
Refried beans, in all of their glory, are beans (traditionally pinto, but you can use any kind to your liking) that are boiled first, mashed, and then fried to create a velvety and rich side or topping for your Mexican or Tex-Mex dish. There are plenty of ways to enhance refried beans, like adding sour cream to kick up the creaminess. But for those looking to give beans that creamy texture without the addition of extra fat, there's another more nutritious secret ingredient to keep up your sleeve: Greek yogurt.
Extra thick Greek yogurt, which is strained to help achieve its consistency, is a seamless ingredient swap for sour cream that packs just as much tanginess and creaminess, yet cuts the extra calories and fat. While beans are already a great source of protein, Greek yogurt adds even more, making your refried beans a great protein-packed snack or side dish, especially for people who could use a little more in their diet. If you've never attempted to make them at home, don't worry. They aren't as daunting as you may think, and they can be a fun addition to your Taco Tuesdays. You can even make refried beans in an Instant Pot for a set-it-and-forget-it solution, which is also a great place for beginners to start their refried beans journey.
Things to know before cooking with Greek yogurt
When shopping for yogurt in the grocery store, be sure to grab the Greek variety to successfully make this nutritious switch, as there are distinct differences between regular yogurt and Greek-style. Not only is the thicker consistency key here to enhance that velvety mouthfeel of traditional refried beans, but you'll often find that Greek yogurt is a bit more sour than regular yogurt, which is why it's the ideal substitute for sour cream.
Yogurt is a delicate ingredient to work with, especially in the presence of heat. If heated too rapidly, it can start clumping together and curdling, leaving you with specks of solids that erase all your hard work to make smooth refried beans. To avoid this, try letting your refried beans cool a bit before mixing in the yogurt. Otherwise, add a small amount of yogurt to the refried beans to temper them before pouring in the rest. Once you nail working with Greek yogurt, you'll be shamelessly eating heaping spoonfuls of refried beans (and making all the gains from the protein!).
Whether you are working with this ingredient for your refried beans or looking to start using it as a substitute in other recipes, we have some tips you should keep in mind when cooking with yogurt. Following these is a great starting point for anyone unaccustomed to working with yogurt.