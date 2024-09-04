Why You Should Start Adding Greek Yogurt To Your Refried Beans

Refried beans, in all of their glory, are beans (traditionally pinto, but you can use any kind to your liking) that are boiled first, mashed, and then fried to create a velvety and rich side or topping for your Mexican or Tex-Mex dish. There are plenty of ways to enhance refried beans, like adding sour cream to kick up the creaminess. But for those looking to give beans that creamy texture without the addition of extra fat, there's another more nutritious secret ingredient to keep up your sleeve: Greek yogurt.

Extra thick Greek yogurt, which is strained to help achieve its consistency, is a seamless ingredient swap for sour cream that packs just as much tanginess and creaminess, yet cuts the extra calories and fat. While beans are already a great source of protein, Greek yogurt adds even more, making your refried beans a great protein-packed snack or side dish, especially for people who could use a little more in their diet. If you've never attempted to make them at home, don't worry. They aren't as daunting as you may think, and they can be a fun addition to your Taco Tuesdays. You can even make refried beans in an Instant Pot for a set-it-and-forget-it solution, which is also a great place for beginners to start their refried beans journey.