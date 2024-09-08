Do You Need To Gut Canned Sardines Before Grilling Them?

Salty, oily, and full of nutrients, sardines are a great addition to any diet. But the zeitgeist still seems hesitant about embracing these fishy delicacies which means some of us are still confused about how exactly you eat sardines. To find out more about the dos and don'ts of canned sardines, we recently had a chat with chef Charlotte Langley, president and founder of Langley Foods.

We wanted to know what is involved in preparing canned sardines, specifically whether or not we ought to be gutting them prior to grilling. "Canned sardines are already cleaned and cooked," Langley told Tasting Table. "So there's no need to gut them. They're ready to enjoy straight out of the can, whether you're adding them to a dish or enjoying them on their own." Knowing that canned sardines are ready-to-go is a huge relief for those of us who've been cracking open cans of sardines and shoveling them directly into our mouths all this time.

Not only are the guts removed before being canned, the bones have been softened by the cooking process which makes them edible as well. You'll never feel more like a ferocious shark than when you're chomping down on fish bones like a champ.