The Ultimate Trader Joe's Snack For Spicy And Savory Fans

Engineering the perfect snack is like hitting the hungry person's jackpot, and for those of us who worship at the altar of Trader Joe's pre-packed goods, we know the snack options are practically infinite. Whether you're craving salty, sweet, sour, or just about any other flavor you can think of, TJ's is there to provide. For the spicy and savory snack fan who wants maximum flavor and texture in each bite, Trader Joe's has the answer, and it's a doozy.

Grab a bag of thin, savory crackers, a tin of smoked mussels, and a jar of the crunchy chili onion, and get to building. The crackers are thin and extremely crisp, but they serve more as the vehicle for the main event of the lightly smoked mussels and the spicy, crispy condiment. The mussels are savory with a hint of smoke and an unctuous texture from the olive oil, and the crunchy chili onion adds umami and a kick of heady spice for a bite that, for the devoted snacker, is truly unmatched.

The math behind this incredible snack is enshrined in a two-part equation: crunch plus mush, and savory plus spice. The thin crackers have a great crunch instead of crumbling and falling apart, and the savory mussels are a soft, al dente-esque texture for the perfect contrast. Add on that spicy, crunchy chili onion and you've got the important flavors and textures all present and accounted for.