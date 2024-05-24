How To Savor The Taste Of Trader Joe's Popular Canned Mussels

There are many upscale canned seafood brands out there, but good ol' Trader Joe's sells a popular variety of tinned mussels that seem to be just as delicious and versatile as the pricier options at your local specialty shop. The tinned mussels are lightly smoked for an extra layer of flavor, and come packed in extra virgin olive oil. So, if you're a fan of smoked mussels, do yourself a favor and try these the next time you have a craving for seafood.

Depending on your algorithm, you might have already seen a plethora of popular TikTok videos highlighting various recipes for indulging in TJ's canned mussels. And it's true that there are many ways to savor the taste of the smoky, tinned seafood. For example, you can take them straight out of the can and spread them on toast, or incorporate the mussels into a flavorful pasta dish. To make sure no good idea goes to waste, Tasting Table has you covered with a few delicious ways to serve and enjoy your next can of mollusks.