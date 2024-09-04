Canned sardines are becoming a fashionable commodity, thanks to the recent trend favoring tinned fish. Milder and larger than anchovies, sardines are meaty, umami-rich fish that can be the star ingredient to enjoy right out of the can or blended into multi-ingredient pasta dishes or croquettes. Portuguese sardines are a unique variety with a long history as a domestic and international product praised for high-quality taste and nutrition. We interviewed canned fish specialist and chef Charlotte Langley to get some expert advice on the best way to serve Portuguese sardines.

In addition to being president and founder of the brand-building company, Langley Foods, Langley founded Scout Canning, a sustainable canned seafood company. The best serving practices start with "Choosing luscious, rich, and high-quality tinned sardines like Nice Cans [to] ensure[s] that you're getting the best flavor and texture, making any dish truly special," she said.

Canned Portuguese sardines typically come packed in olive oil, but you can also find them in seasoned oils and tomato sauce."Portuguese sardines are incredibly versatile and shine in simple, flavorful dishes," Langley said, noting that she takes a minimalist approach to seasonings and ingredient pairings. "I love serving them on crusty bread with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of sea salt for an easy yet elegant snack. They also work beautifully in a fresh salad with greens, tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette, or tossed into pasta with garlic, chili flakes, and olive oil."