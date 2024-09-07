The Preferred Order To Drink Cider When At A Tasting

While cider deserves more of a spotlight as a year-round treat, it gets extra attention around the fall. This makes sense, as many of us head to farms and apple orchards in autumn, and cider's being fermented from apples (or maybe pears) instills it with a farm-grown ethos. The best way to take advantage of this cider season of sorts is to engage in cider tastings. There's so much to know about cider, and tastings are a great introduction to help you learn and find your favorites. Certain factors make for an especially beneficial cider tasting and the order of what you try is a vital one.

You want to start your tasting with the most straightforward cider — think about what the most accessible cider for a beginner would be, something made from apples and dry or off-dry, so you get that full, traditional apple flavor and a crisp, palate-cleansing dryness and effervescence. Then, you can move into apple ciders in dry, off-dry, semi-dry, or semi-sweet varieties that have been infused with different herbs, botanicals, and spices — you're building on the classic apple profile with subtle complexity. Next, try apple ciders that have been barrel-aged, another way cider-makers incorporate the flavors of spirits plus notes like vanilla from the barrels. Move onto ciders made from various fruits next to explore different flavors, and finish with ciders that have been blended with apple brandy for boosted strength and sweetness.