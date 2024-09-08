Korean Vs Chinese Fried Rice: What's The Difference?

Whether you're using it as a complementary side dish or as the main event of your meal, fried rice is a classic Asian culinary staple. Scholars believe the original recipe came from Yangzhou, China during the Sui Dynasty (581 to 618 CE). At this time, it was loved by Emperor Yang and peasants alike, who would make it as a way to use leftover scraps such as day-old rice, proteins, vegetables, and eggs. These were all fried in stages in a wok then seasoned with salt, soy sauce, or oyster sauce. Over time, fried rice made its way around the continent and eventually the world, evolving based on each country's individual flavors and local ingredients.

While all versions have a similar base, the specifics of fried rice vary from country to country. For example, Thai fried rice is made with jasmine rice and incorporates the region's bold flavors such as hot chili peppers and lime, while Indian fried rice includes spices like cumin and turmeric. Chinese fried rice differs from Japanese fried rice in flavor and texture, with Japanese additions of dried seaweed and dried tuna flakes. Similarly, the differences between Chinese and Korean fried rice come down to specific varieties of rice and the ingredients that get mixed in.