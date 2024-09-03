Sardines And Feta Combine To Give Flatbread A Kick Of Bold Flavor

No doubt, tinned fish is having a moment. Up until recently, enjoying a meal featuring canned seafood in the United States most likely involved tuna, salmon, or possibly clams, but there's a good reason why preserved fish like sardines are so popular in places like the Iberian Peninsula and Scandinavia. For one, those places have large coastlines and active fishing industries, but they also have known for a long while something that those of us stateside are just figuring out: Tinned fish are a cheap and easy way to flavor and add protein to a dish. And when you combine choices like savory sardines and briny feta, you've got the perfect bold kick to boost the flavor of a basic base like flatbread.

Let's start with the bread. It might help to familiarize yourself with the 23 types of flatbread — yes, it's extensive. Flatbread encompasses everything from tortillas to injera to crepes. Theoretically, you can load up any of those choices with sardines and feta, but to hold up to their hefty weight and flavor, a pizza-like base like focaccia or flammkuchen is your best bet. You can make it yourself using our easy trick for perfect flatbreads, or purchased from your favorite market. Or you could whip up a batch of cottage cheese flatbread if you want to amp up the protein and dial down the carbs.