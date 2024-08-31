Why It's A Huge Mistake To Leave Veggies Out Of Your Meatloaf

A hearty dish that's perfect for feeding the whole family, a classic meatloaf is a dinner table staple for a reason. The meaty slices star as the protein on your plate, and go great served with a side of other comfort food favorites, from mashed potatoes to macaroni and cheese. But whether you construct it out of a blend of ground beef, pork, and veal (the typical go-to) or make it a bit leaner by swapping the beef for chicken, or just use turkey for your meatloaf, you'll want to be sure not to leave out the vegetables.

Omitting the veggies is one of the absolute worst mistakes you can make with meatloaf for a number of reasons. For one thing, they're essential if you want to ensure the meat stays moist; let's be real, there's nothing worse than a bone-dry bite of meatloaf.

In addition to including a good ratio of fat in your loaf blend (80% lean to 20% fat is widely acknowledged as the ideal), incorporating vegetables can help prevent a super dry dish. The key here, however, is to make sure you sauté your veggies before mixing them into the ground meat, preferably in butter or olive oil, which will supply even more moisture by way of fat into your final result. The vegetables themselves will also further release their juices into the meat while it cooks. This is especially important if you're opting to use leaner meats, like chicken and turkey, in your recipe.