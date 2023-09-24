The Tip To Remember When Swapping Beef For Chicken In Meatloaf

First, let's start with the ground chicken. Though it's sometimes lauded by the health-conscious for its low-fat content, some ground chicken will be packing enough fat to make it suitable for your meatloaf. You just need to stick to an 80% to 85% lean blend, which means that there's at least 15% fat in there. Using ground chicken (or turkey for that matter) with a 90% or above leanness will lead to a desperately dry loaf.

However, if that is the only kind of ground chicken or turkey you have on hand, you can find another way to keep the meatloaf moist. The easiest options are to chop up some bacon and mix it into the meatloaf for a boost of fat, or to wrap your chicken meatloaf in the bacon. (Better yet, do a bit of both.) If you have pork or ground pork sausage, that can also add some much-needed fat to the mix. An extra egg yolk or two will also infuse a bit of richness into the meatloaf. As long as you're aware of the fat deficit when working with ground chicken, you have plenty of tasty options to help correct it.