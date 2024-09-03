Why You Shouldn't Drink Cider That's Too Cold

With fall just around the corner, it's nearly time to fill the fridge with some cool, crisp hard cider to celebrate the changing of the seasons. Made from fermented apple juice, hard cider evokes that comforting flavor of autumn you just don't get with a glass of wine or a beer. There are plenty of hard cider brands on the market to choose from, so when you're out picking up ingredients to make an apple pie, be sure to throw a cold cider or two into your cart to drink while you bake. Though its flavor is unmatched under most circumstances, to properly enjoy a cider, it's important that it isn't ice cold, or else you'll miss out on all those hidden appley aromatics.

Similar to wine, there is an optimal temperature that cider should be enjoyed at, depending on the type of cider. For sweeter ciders, try drinking it at 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Craft ciders, meanwhile, are best enjoyed at 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. And if your cider is particularly dry, let it sit out a little longer and try drinking it even closer to room temperature. This will ensure that all of the tannins and other flavor attributes are present and that your taste buds aren't distracted by the intensity of the cold. Try chilling your cider for a few hours, and then letting it sit out uncovered for a few minutes to reach optimal temperature: You don't want it too cold, but you don't want it too warm, either, as this can also eliminate much of the flavor.