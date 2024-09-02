Why You Should Consider Adding Zucchini To Your Cakes

Unlike cooking a pot of stew, baking a cake has a lot less margin for error. Any deviation from temperature, ingredient proportions, or freshness could be disastrous. So you should welcome any baking hacks that'll secure a successful cake flavor and texture, especially if its backed by an expert. Zucchini is the ingredient hack that expert baker, author, and recipe developer Jerrelle Guy recommends adding to your cake recipes for a moist, tender texture.

If adding an otherwise savory vegetable to a dessert recipe raises your eyebrows, Guy makes a convincing and reassuring argument for giving it a try: "Zucchini is mild in flavor and contains tons of water, so when you shred it and fold it into a cake batter, as it bakes, that excess water will seep into the cake and make your cake extra moist without affecting the overall flavor."

Stirring a shredded zucchini into your cake batter will evenly distribute its moisture while also bolstering its texture with thin wisps that melt seamlessly into the crumb as it bakes. You don't have to squeeze any water out of the zucchini before adding it to your cakes — Guy explains, "The little additional water will also weaken some of the gluten formation in the flour, creating a more tender crumb."