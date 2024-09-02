Why You Should Add Vodka To Pasta Sauce Later In The Cooking Process

Penne alla Vodka is a classic Italian American pasta recipe for good reason. It's zesty and creamy, super satisfying, and easy to make — you can go from pan to table in less that 15 minutes. Yet as easy a recipe as it is, you might be tempted to leave out the vodka if you don't have it handy. But before you proceed, you need to know why it is in the recipe in the first place. Without it, you'll only end up with a nice marinara sauce, so if you want to elevate it to a whole new level, don't leave out the booze. And for best results, the trick is to add the vodka to the sauce toward the end of cooking. Adding the vodka with just a few minutes left ensures that you get all of the flavor-enhancing effects of the neutral spirit without making the sauce too boozy or bitter.

Vodka is a natural aroma enhancer and emulsifier, which gives the sauce its luscious texture and bright flavors. The alcohol brings out the fruitiness in the tomatoes and the pungency of the garlic while balancing the richness of the cream, and it also helps to bind the cream with the rest of the liquid so that your sauce doesn't break. It's a win-win situation.