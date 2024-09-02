Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Key For Gourmet Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is easily one of the most classic ways to use up a stale loaf. There are a ton of different ingredients that you can add to bread pudding – and one of the best ones is sweetened condensed milk.

Traditionally, bread pudding is made of torn pieces of bread soaked in a vat of custard. The base of that custard is typically made with ingredients like cream, milk, sugar, fat, and some flavoring, like vanilla extract. When you add sweetened condensed milk to the recipe, you'll find a much more profound sweet flavor from the custard that will infuse with each piece of bread. Plus, not only will you get an extra creamy custard, but you can also dial down on the amount of sugar you need to add to the custard (or replace it entirely). It's a two-for-one deal.

The exact amount of sweetened condensed milk you'll need to add to the recipe varies on the recipe you select. You'll want to avoid making your custard too creamy — otherwise, it won't soak up into the bread. So, you'll want to dilute the sweetened condensed milk with some milk or water before you mix it in with the rest of your custard ingredients.