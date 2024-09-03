Is Oil Or Butter Better To Use In Carrot Cake?

Fat is a very important part of baking as it can serve several roles in your recipe. The big one, which is especially important for soft and moist carrot cakes, is that the fat will prevent the flour in the cake from taking up too much water, which results in a more tender crumb structure. Fat plays a part in making your cake super bouncy and soft, giving it a sublime mouthfeel and helping it support a hefty layer of cream cheese frosting on top.

The two primary fat options you have are butter and oil, and there's one you should choose every time when making vegetable-infused cakes in general and definitely for carrot cake: oil. You should use oil instead of butter in baking because it has a greater proportion of fat in it. Butter, depending on the type that you buy, will only contain around 80% butterfat; the other 20% will be water. When your buttery cake hits the oven, the water in the melted butter can mix in with the gluten in the flour, potentially causing it to get stodgy. Otherwise, the water will evaporate. While this release of moisture (in the form of steam) is helpful for getting the perfect puff on a pastry, it's conducive to creating a wet, dense carrot cake.