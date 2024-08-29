This Viral Pumpkin Marshmallow Syrup Tastes Like Fall And Only Requires A Few Ingredients

Fall flavors are as anticipated and appreciated as cold fronts and leaves change into beautifully fiery hues. Perhaps the most beloved harbinger of fall is the arrival of pumpkin spice to coffee shops, bakeries, and countless Trader Joe's fall brand products. Since you can never have too many pumpkin spice products, a viral pumpkin marshmallow syrup is the recipe you need to add a taste of fall to drinks and desserts.

In a viral TikTok video, food content creator @thethriftwitch makes this sweet and luxurious syrup with marshmallow cream, brown sugar, cream, canned pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice blend. The marshmallow fluff and cream create a sweet and luxurious texture to thin out the pumpkin puree while the brown sugar and pumpkin spice add a rich and warm depth of flavor.

The recipe calls for equal parts pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and marshmallow fluff with a few tablespoons of water and cream to thin the mixture enough for you to squeeze it out of a bottle. The liquid ingredients are thrown into a saucepan over medium, followed by a teaspoon of pumpkin spice and a dash of salt to enhance the flavors and balance the sweetness. All it takes is a quick stir to combine the ingredients and integrate their flavors and textures. Once the mixture is cool, you can add it to a squirtable condiment bottle.