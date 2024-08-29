This Viral Pumpkin Marshmallow Syrup Tastes Like Fall And Only Requires A Few Ingredients
Fall flavors are as anticipated and appreciated as cold fronts and leaves change into beautifully fiery hues. Perhaps the most beloved harbinger of fall is the arrival of pumpkin spice to coffee shops, bakeries, and countless Trader Joe's fall brand products. Since you can never have too many pumpkin spice products, a viral pumpkin marshmallow syrup is the recipe you need to add a taste of fall to drinks and desserts.
In a viral TikTok video, food content creator @thethriftwitch makes this sweet and luxurious syrup with marshmallow cream, brown sugar, cream, canned pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice blend. The marshmallow fluff and cream create a sweet and luxurious texture to thin out the pumpkin puree while the brown sugar and pumpkin spice add a rich and warm depth of flavor.
The recipe calls for equal parts pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and marshmallow fluff with a few tablespoons of water and cream to thin the mixture enough for you to squeeze it out of a bottle. The liquid ingredients are thrown into a saucepan over medium, followed by a teaspoon of pumpkin spice and a dash of salt to enhance the flavors and balance the sweetness. All it takes is a quick stir to combine the ingredients and integrate their flavors and textures. Once the mixture is cool, you can add it to a squirtable condiment bottle.
Applications for pumpkin marshmallow syrup
A squeeze or two of this pumpkin marshmallow syrup will give everything from coffee drinks and cocktails to ice cream sundaes and cakes a fall twist. You can use this syrup as a flavoring agent for a latte or cappuccino by adding a squirt or two to the cup with hot espresso and hot milk, stirring to combine. Swap the demerara syrup with pumpkin marshmallow syrup in this Irish coffee recipe for a fall-inspired cocktail. Stir a few tablespoons of pumpkin spice syrup into a whiskey or bourbon smash recipe with a dash of orange bitters, orange juice, and ginger beer to balance the sweetness with tangy citrus and spicy ginger.
You could whisk pumpkin marshmallow syrup with heavy whipping cream and a dash of vanilla extract to make pumpkin spice whipped cream or blend it with hot milk and cream to create pumpkin spice foam. This will make a great flavoring agent for cheesecake batter to pour over a ginger-snap crust foundation and finish with a drizzle of pumpkin syrup for good measure. it also works well over a sundae with scoops of vanilla or butter pecan ice cream. You can also toss toasted pecans or almonds in this syrup fresh out of the oven to make fall-inspired candied nuts. Another sweet and salty idea would be to make pumpkin spice caramel corn by drizzling it over this caramel corn recipe with crunchy peanuts.