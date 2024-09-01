This Unique Ingredient Gives You Creamy Chocolate Ice Pops That Pack A Protein Punch

When summer rolls around, there's not much that can top the list of delicious treats like a chocolate ice pop. Marrying the creamy, rich taste of chocolate with the cooling effects of ice cream and situating the dessert on a convenient wooden stick, not many would say that this treat is lacking. However, if you'd like to add a boost of protein to your chocolate ice pop, we have just the thing.

Although it is typically known as an addition to savory recipes, many of which stem from Asian influences, some of the best uses for silken tofu are in sweet recipes like pies, cakes, smoothies, and brownies. So, the next time you are making ice pops at home, consider giving them a protein upgrade.

All you need to make these chocolate ice pops is about 10 to 12 ounces of melted chocolate and a pack of tofu, which is typically between 14 and 16 ounces with around 20 grams of protein. Simply blend the two ingredients together, pour the mixture into your molds, and put them in the freezer until they've hardened.