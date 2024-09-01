This Unique Ingredient Gives You Creamy Chocolate Ice Pops That Pack A Protein Punch
When summer rolls around, there's not much that can top the list of delicious treats like a chocolate ice pop. Marrying the creamy, rich taste of chocolate with the cooling effects of ice cream and situating the dessert on a convenient wooden stick, not many would say that this treat is lacking. However, if you'd like to add a boost of protein to your chocolate ice pop, we have just the thing.
Although it is typically known as an addition to savory recipes, many of which stem from Asian influences, some of the best uses for silken tofu are in sweet recipes like pies, cakes, smoothies, and brownies. So, the next time you are making ice pops at home, consider giving them a protein upgrade.
All you need to make these chocolate ice pops is about 10 to 12 ounces of melted chocolate and a pack of tofu, which is typically between 14 and 16 ounces with around 20 grams of protein. Simply blend the two ingredients together, pour the mixture into your molds, and put them in the freezer until they've hardened.
How to upgrade your chocolate tofu ice pops
Once you've mastered your recipe for chocolate ice pops, step out into new renditions by swapping the type of chocolate you use. If you prefer a sweeter option, substitute your regular milk chocolate for white chocolate. Or, for those on the opposite end of the spectrum, give dark chocolate a try. Luckily, the silken tofu has a mild flavor and will blend seamlessly with any of these options.
From there, you are free to add different toppings to your dessert. For a fruity spin, add slices of your favorite fruit or jam into the mold and let it freeze along with your pops. For a nutty twist, dip your finished ice pop into some melted chocolate and then into a bowl of crushed pecans, walnuts, pistachios, or peanuts. You can also incorporate Nutella for a fudgy upgrade or add sprinkles or drizzles of chocolate, caramel, or fruity syrup. Then, after you are done decorating, give your ice pops some additional time in the freezer to make sure that everything stays put.