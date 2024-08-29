Load Baguettes With Your Favorite Ingredients For The Ultimate Egg Boats

If you're looking for a crusty, sturdy vessel to contrast a fluffy filling for your egg boats, baguettes are the perfect option. These long, crusty French staples are easy to find and will hold up under the weight of multiple fillings. In fact, layers of cheese and meat will melt into their crusts, endowing them with a flavorful and fortified foundation for a whipped egg filling.

You can use a standard baguette or a wider crusty batard loaf if you'd prefer a larger filling-to-crust ratio. To prep the baguette, cut V-shaped slits down the length of the loaf to create an oblong opening with a half-inch border to ensure that the egg filling won't spill out. The cut baguette will look similar to an opened baked potato. Remove the doughy crumb from the center of the baguette, and you're ready to layer your fillings. Place the baguettes onto baking trays before adding the filling to avoid a messy transfer from the cutting board to the tray.

You can layer slices of cheese and meat along the foundation of the hollowed-out baguette, followed by a prepared egg mixture. You can also make a quiche-like filling by combining scrambled eggs, cream, cheese, veggies, and seasonings in a mixing bowl before pouring the mixture into baguette boats. Slide the baguette boats into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the egg mixture sets and puffs up. Thin baguettes take around 25 minutes and larger loaves up to 40 minutes.