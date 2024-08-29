What Is The Starbucks Moon Drink And How Do You Order It?

We know how to taste the rainbow thanks to Skittles, but have you ever tasted the moon? If you stayed up to date on social media drink trends in 2021, there's a chance that you've tried the drink that TikTokers say evokes the flavor of the moon. What does that mean exactly? And wasn't the moon supposed to be made of cheese? It's tough to say, and even fans of the drink were confused (although one comment claimed, "I got mine with coconut milk and it was CELESTIAL," so there's that). But when the original creator, @swanmuse, proclaimed, "It tastes like drinking the moon herself," everyone and their mother (including Lizzo) flocked to Starbies to pick up this unique beverage.

You can think of it as either an upgraded iced matcha latte or as a cold mixture of two teas. If you want to try it, here's what to order: a grande iced matcha latte with two pumps of chai. The original concoction stops there, but as it took off, coconut milk became a popular swap for the 2% milk that the beverage originally came with. It's an undoubtedly sweet creation, as Starbucks' matcha blend and chai concentrate already come with sugar, but you also get earthy, warming, and slightly spicy flavors, all balanced out by the cool, tropical taste of the coconut milk. Plus, the matcha and chai pairing from the secret menu Matcha Brown Sugar Chai Latte already landed high in our Starbucks chai drink ranking.