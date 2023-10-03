Upgrade Your Starbucks Chai Latte With Macadamia Flavors
Nothing beats the comforting spices of a Starbucks chai latte in the fall. The sweetness paired with hints of clove, cinnamon, and cardamom makes for a drink that'll warm you inside and out. But if you find you're growing tired of your everyday Starbucks chai, it may be time to change up your order. Bring in a splash of nutty macadamia flavor by adding macadamia syrup to your chai latte. Starbucks macadamia syrup is a sweet, salty syrup inspired by the unique flavor of macadamia nuts. Macadamia nuts are famous for their buttery, rich flavor. They typically pair well with flavors that have a hint of bitterness to cut through the richness, making the spiced chai an excellent flavor pairing.
This hack was created by TikTok barista @peachiemariam. In her video, she instructs that if you order a grande chai latte, you'll want to ask for an additional two pumps of macadamia syrup and macadamia cold foam. If you order a tall chai latte this will go down to one pump of syrup, and a venti will get three pumps of syrup. This amount and the addition of the cold foam can be customized based on your sweetness preference. You can opt to omit the addition of cold foam if you prefer to order hot drinks.
Other ways to customize your chai latte
One of the best things about Starbucks is how customizable their drinks are. If you're not a fan of nutty flavors, there are still a thousand different ways to customize your drink. If you want to lean into the fall flavors associated with chai, then try the pumpkin cream chai latte. This seasonal menu drink is a chai latte topped with Starbucks pumpkin cold foam. If you prefer hot drinks, request a pump or two of pumpkin spice syrup in your drink.
If you love the sweeter elements of a Starbucks chai latte, adding a pump or two of vanilla to your drink gives it a festive, comforting kick. The resulting flavor is similar to holiday cookies. A vanilla chai latte is best enjoyed hot, but if you want to replicate the flavor in a cold version you can ask to add cold foam to your iced chai latte. If your favorite part of a chai latte is the spice elements, ask for a few pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup. Cinnamon dolce syrup is a cinnamon sugar-flavored syrup that will complement the cinnamon element of a chai latte. If you don't want any additional sweetness, ask for a dusting of cinnamon in your latte instead. This still brings additional cinnamon flavor but without the sweetness of syrup.