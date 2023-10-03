Upgrade Your Starbucks Chai Latte With Macadamia Flavors

Nothing beats the comforting spices of a Starbucks chai latte in the fall. The sweetness paired with hints of clove, cinnamon, and cardamom makes for a drink that'll warm you inside and out. But if you find you're growing tired of your everyday Starbucks chai, it may be time to change up your order. Bring in a splash of nutty macadamia flavor by adding macadamia syrup to your chai latte. Starbucks macadamia syrup is a sweet, salty syrup inspired by the unique flavor of macadamia nuts. Macadamia nuts are famous for their buttery, rich flavor. They typically pair well with flavors that have a hint of bitterness to cut through the richness, making the spiced chai an excellent flavor pairing.

This hack was created by TikTok barista @peachiemariam. In her video, she instructs that if you order a grande chai latte, you'll want to ask for an additional two pumps of macadamia syrup and macadamia cold foam. If you order a tall chai latte this will go down to one pump of syrup, and a venti will get three pumps of syrup. This amount and the addition of the cold foam can be customized based on your sweetness preference. You can opt to omit the addition of cold foam if you prefer to order hot drinks.