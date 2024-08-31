The Pickle Relish Brand With The Absolute Worst Flavor

Pickle relish is an underutilized condiment in comparison to mustard and ketchup. It puts the finishing touches on Chicago-style hot dogs and makes a tantalizingly tangy pairing with grilled cheese sandwiches. What makes relish so great is that it packs a flavor punch and has a perfect balance between sweet and sourness.

There are lots of pickle relishes out there, but not all of them are satisfying. In fact, we ranked eight major store-bought pickle relishes to see what was what, and Cains Sweet Pickle Relish came out bottom. Our reviewer found the taste overwhelmingly sweet with a flavor that they found plain odd. The second highest ingredient listed (after cucumbers) is high fructose corn syrup, so maybe that excessive sweetness shouldn't be a surpirse. Over on Amazon reviews, one person thought the texture was way too liquidy, and that the company had changed the recipe, pleading, "Bring back the old recipe."

What is most interesting is that several years ago, reviews for Cains Sweet Pickle Relish were much better. Many praised the relish for its great taste and for not being overly sweet. However, some customers have noticed a difference in taste and texture in the past year. A few suspected a switch in either the ingredients list or type of cucumbers. But despite these complaints, Cains has not released a statement regarding the ingredients in this product.