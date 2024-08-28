The Ingredient Swaps To Make For Vegan Loaded Baked Potato Soup

There's nothing heartier and more satisfying than a buttery baked potato bursting with sour cream, cheese, bacon, and chives. A loaded baked potato soup has all of these rich, flavorful elements blended into a creamy pot that you can eat all week. Other than chives and potato, how could a vegan loaded baked potato soup recipe possibly replicate the luxurious depth and umami that dairy and bacon provide? Swapping animal-based ingredients for plant-based ones is easier than you might think, and just as luxurious!

In her recipe for vegan loaded baked potato soup, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses a mix of store-bought plant-based dairy products and scratch-made swaps. Hahn opts for plant-based butter as the foundation of the soup, melting a cube or two in the pot to fry aromatics. For the creamy, savory cooking liquid, Hahn uses a blend of vegetable broth, plant-based milk, and scratch-made cashew puree. While you can use any type of plant-based milk, oat, coconut, and soy milk are especially creamy with a nutty flavor profile that works well with the earthiness of potatoes. For a thinner, more liquid consistency, Hahn makes cashew puree by soaking raw cashews in water and running them through a food processor or blender. This three-ingredient cooking liquid has the thickness and richness that you want in a baked potato soup.