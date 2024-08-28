The Rich Canned Ingredient Swap To Elevate The Viral TikTok Cinnamon Rolls

Years ago, a recipe for cinnamon rolls went viral on TikTok, calling for the use of heavy cream. At the time, it was noted that the hack, advising that a ½ to 1 cup be poured over each tube of your selected brand, would make the treats extra gooey with a fluffier texture — much like that of those sold at your favorite bakery. Now, as food influencers continue to push the limits with easy and accessible upgrades, this trick is being taken one step further with an even richer addition: sweetened condensed milk.

For the ultimate cinnamon rolls, simply place them in their baking dish. And, instead of pouring heavy cream over them, dump half of a can of sweetened condensed milk on top. Since most cans are about 14 ounces, that would mean you need seven ounces (between ¾ to 1 cup). From there, simply bake the rolls in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Or, for a more tres leches cake effect, soak the rolls for 30 minutes before baking.

Although sweetened condensed milk has a lower fat content than heavy cream, it provides a similar flavor to that of heavy cream but won't have you feeling quite as full and weighed down. After all, cinnamon rolls can be a pretty hefty dish in and of themselves.