Tim Walz Likes Boring Tacos But We Have Some Ideas For Him To Spice Up Dinner

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a foodie. Her running mate, Tim Walz, by his own admission, is not. Across the internet, Walz's Midwestern palate has been a hot topic after a clip of the candidates went viral. A video posted on Harris's YouTube channel shows the pair discussing food — specifically, tacos.

"I have white guy tacos," Walz said in the clip. "What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna?" Harris interjected. "Pretty much ground beef and cheese," admitted Walz. He went on to add, "Black pepper is the top spice level in Minnesota."

Walz's joke sparked controversy. On Twitter, some commentators argued that the candidate's quips reinforced stereotypes. Others pointed out that Walz does use seasoning after a recipe for his Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish resurfaced. Admittedly, Walz's recipe calls for mild green chilis and medium taco sauce. But while Walz may have downplayed his aversion to spice, not everyone can match Kamala's well-documented love of chili peppers. Luckily, if you love a good taco but can't handle the heat, there are plenty of ways to experiment and add flavor; you don't even have to venture outside of Mexican cuisine.

Of course, you can always tone down standard taco seasonings — paprika, cumin, and oregano can all add flavor without heat. But you don't have to add seasoning at all. While Harris sees flavor as a necessity, expertly prepared, high-quality meat speaks for itself. Seared steak, smoky grilled chicken, or carnitas cooked to perfection may only need a pinch of salt.