Tim Walz Likes Boring Tacos But We Have Some Ideas For Him To Spice Up Dinner
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a foodie. Her running mate, Tim Walz, by his own admission, is not. Across the internet, Walz's Midwestern palate has been a hot topic after a clip of the candidates went viral. A video posted on Harris's YouTube channel shows the pair discussing food — specifically, tacos.
"I have white guy tacos," Walz said in the clip. "What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna?" Harris interjected. "Pretty much ground beef and cheese," admitted Walz. He went on to add, "Black pepper is the top spice level in Minnesota."
Walz's joke sparked controversy. On Twitter, some commentators argued that the candidate's quips reinforced stereotypes. Others pointed out that Walz does use seasoning after a recipe for his Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish resurfaced. Admittedly, Walz's recipe calls for mild green chilis and medium taco sauce. But while Walz may have downplayed his aversion to spice, not everyone can match Kamala's well-documented love of chili peppers. Luckily, if you love a good taco but can't handle the heat, there are plenty of ways to experiment and add flavor; you don't even have to venture outside of Mexican cuisine.
Of course, you can always tone down standard taco seasonings — paprika, cumin, and oregano can all add flavor without heat. But you don't have to add seasoning at all. While Harris sees flavor as a necessity, expertly prepared, high-quality meat speaks for itself. Seared steak, smoky grilled chicken, or carnitas cooked to perfection may only need a pinch of salt.
Spice-free taco fillings
Don't believe that spice is unnecessary? Ask the Michelin Guide. In the entry for Mexico City's El Califa de León — the first taco stand to receive a Michelin star — the guide praises the food's simplicity. "Thinly sliced beef filet is expertly cooked to order, seasoned with only salt and a squeeze of lime," the Michelin Guide explains. While the humble taco stand provides red and green salsa among its minimal offerings, the guide notes, "With meat and tortillas of this caliber, the duo of house-made salsas is hardly even necessary."
Remember: tacos aren't exclusive to Mexico. You can venture into other Latin American countries for inspiration too. Cuban cuisine rarely uses spice, so consider Cuban-style picadillo tacos. The spiciest ingredient? Pimento-stuffed olives. For a vegetarian option, turn to our sweet potato and black bean tacos. While many Americans associate taco fillings with meat, potato tacos — or tacos de papa — are a staple of Mexican street cuisine.