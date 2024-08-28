FDR's Favorite Martini Was Bold With A Bright Twist Of Lemon
The tastes of yesteryear are sometimes most accurately experienced in drink form. Who hasn't felt literary sipping a Hemingway daiquiri or felt connected to centuries past when enjoying the ritual of an apertivo before dinner? If your tastes run a little more recent-geopolitical-history, though, you may be interested in imbibing one of America's most famous leaders' drinks of choice. For your martini inspo, look to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
FDR may have been known for things like The New Deal or his seminal quotes, but he should also be remembered for his intriguing martini of choice. The 32nd president liked a gin martini, deepened and dirtied with a splash of brine yet brightened with a twist of lemon.
To craft it just like the president once did, add ice to a mixing glass and pour in 50ml of gin, followed by 25ml of vermouth. Splash, don't pour, in some olive brine, and to finish, garnish the cocktail with an olive and a lemon twist. Allegedly, the president was so devoted to this recipe that he took a bespoke martini travel kit with him on all his travels, and went so far as to share the cocktail with Stalin.
Modern takes on FDR's martini
FDR's more-is-more martini will certainly appeal to many who champion the martini renaissance we find ourselves in. However, some of the details may need tweaking or upgrading depending on your preferences. If you need to decide on what kind of gin to incorporate, look to this ranking of popular gin brands for guidance. Do the same with this guide that ranks different vermouth brands to get a handle on this sipper's two most fundamental components.
Suppose you want to take FDR's kitchen-sink mentality and raise him a few additions. In that case, try dialing up its savory, earthy notes with blue cheese-stuffed olives for a garnish. Your FDR-tini might also benefit from a different kind of savory garnish: Try adding a cocktail onion in lieu of an olive for a tangier punch. Or, if you like the idea of evoking FDR but aren't as enthused about the high alcohol content, you can try adapting his drink to a 50/50 style of martini. Including equal parts gin and vermouth will produce a slightly less potent potion than FDR's recipe, but will still have you feeling fairly presidential.