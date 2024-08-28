FDR's Favorite Martini Was Bold With A Bright Twist Of Lemon

The tastes of yesteryear are sometimes most accurately experienced in drink form. Who hasn't felt literary sipping a Hemingway daiquiri or felt connected to centuries past when enjoying the ritual of an apertivo before dinner? If your tastes run a little more recent-geopolitical-history, though, you may be interested in imbibing one of America's most famous leaders' drinks of choice. For your martini inspo, look to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

FDR may have been known for things like The New Deal or his seminal quotes, but he should also be remembered for his intriguing martini of choice. The 32nd president liked a gin martini, deepened and dirtied with a splash of brine yet brightened with a twist of lemon.

To craft it just like the president once did, add ice to a mixing glass and pour in 50ml of gin, followed by 25ml of vermouth. Splash, don't pour, in some olive brine, and to finish, garnish the cocktail with an olive and a lemon twist. Allegedly, the president was so devoted to this recipe that he took a bespoke martini travel kit with him on all his travels, and went so far as to share the cocktail with Stalin.