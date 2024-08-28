Prosecco Vs Secco: What's The Difference Between These Wines?

For anyone who has ever been confused by the subtle differences between all the different types of sparkling wine, Prosecco and secco seem like they were made to mess with you. Wine is already difficult enough to parse with all the different regions, names, and grapes that may create only small variations in the actual experience of drinking them, so to take a wine like Prosecco that many people in the U.S. have only learned about in the last decade or two and introduce another whose name is almost identical is just cruel. You probably just learned the difference between Champagne and Prosecco, and now this? Sometimes, all the stress it takes to figure out your wines makes you really need a glass of wine.

Don't be fooled by the names, though. Secco is not just a type of Prosecco, or even a nickname for it, it's a whole different thing. It comes from a different country, it's made differently, and it doesn't taste the same. The similar names only come from the fact that one of them is trying to reference the other. One thing they have in common, though, is that both are light sparkling wines — but even that is going to get complicated. The second thing they have in common is that you will want to snag a bottle of both when you're done here, because Prosecco and secco are entire worlds unto themselves to explore.