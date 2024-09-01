The Best Way To Reheat A Hot Butter Bourbon Cocktail For A Second Round

Nothing warms the soul like a hot buttered cocktail, a cozy treat balancing dessert-inspired richness with a kick of booze. Hot buttered rum, a wintertime staple in America since the 18th century, is always a classic, but there's a fresh twist in the hot buttered bourbon cocktail, swapping rum out for smoky, woody, vanilla, and caramel notes that work perfectly with the tipple's butter and baking spices. Making it is simple — just combine spiced butter with bourbon, boiling water, and your garnishes — but there is one tricky thing to figure out with hot buttered rum. You often make it in a batch when entertaining, so how do you reheat any leftovers from that batch for future servings?

You can keep hot buttered bourbon leftovers safe and tasty in the fridge for up to three days in an airtight container. If it's still in a pitcher, just ensure you cover it well with plastic wrap. Whenever you serve the cocktail, it should be kept warm for the duration of the evening in a slow cooker; when it comes to warming it back up after it's been refrigerated, you need to stir it up a bit to bring the texture and incorporation of ingredients back to perfection. Pour it into a saucepan over medium heat and gently whisk repeatedly to get the butter melted and blended back into the bourbon. In a few minutes, you'll have hot buttered bourbon as good as the day you made it.