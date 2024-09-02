For The Best Vegan BBQ, Choose The Highest-Quality Sauce

Hosting a vegan barbecue — or even dedicating a portion of your barbecue offerings to meatless alternatives — proves that there are many options for a fulfilling meat-free feast. Whereas meat has its own distinct flavor which is accentuated by the barbecue process, many meat-alternative food items need a little extra TLC when it comes to preparation. If you want to create the best vegan barbecue possible, the sauce is the boss. The wide variety of plant-based foods that are perfect for grilling kabobs means that there are plenty of ways to sauce and season your foods to vegan barbecue perfection.

The advantage of a vegan barbecue is the ultimate customization of the flavors of your food. While meat offerings will produce juices and a juicy texture, you get to give your vegetables and plant-based meat alternatives all the taste and texture you could ever want. This means that your barbecue sauce must be top-notch, as the flavor depends on it. With more porous vegetables like cauliflower steaks, for example, the flavors of your sauce will easily permeate your food and infuse it through the marinating process. Similarly, if you replace meat with barbecued beets, you'll be treated to a combination of sweetness and heat that can't be beat.