Coffee Creamer Can Transform Your Cocktails

As summer winds down, we start dreaming of sweet cocktails with fall and winter flavors, which only get tastier when they're creamy and velvety. That luscious texture is easily achieved with the simple use of coffee creamer. You can build drinks around the creamer, add a splash to transform tipples with silky richness, or you can use creamer in place of heavy cream in some recipes — as long as it's dairy so you get the same consistency results.

A big part of the appeal with creamers in cocktails is the range of flavors you can work with. We recently tested Coffee Mate's seasonal flavors, and the Kit Kat creamer would be a fun update for a chocolate martini, while the Caramel Apple Crisp could turn a cinnamon whiskey coffee tipple into an apple pie update, and the Zero-Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint could give a grasshopper a holiday twist. Essentially, you'll find mixology inspiration in any of your favorite creamer flavors, you just have to know the basics of mixing creamers into tipples.

Start by picking the best coffee creamer brand for you. This allows the flexibility of using non-dairy options, but you may find some textural differences if you use a dairy-free version in place of heavy cream. Remember proportions — most cocktails call for about 1 to 2 ounces for the perfect balance of creaminess that won't overwhelm other ingredients. And last but not least, shaking these drinks is a good idea to really incorporate and froth them.