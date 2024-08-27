Melted Cheese Is The Rich Finishing Touch Your Tomato Soup Needs

You may not realize, but your bowl of tomato soup is usually crying out for a rich finishing touch. Luckily, melted cheese is just what you need. At Walmart, a 10.75-ounce can of classic Campbell's costs $1.26 –plus whatever cheese you happen to have lying around your fridge, that's dinner for less than the price of an MTA subway fare one way.

A cheesy facelift can arrive in your soup bowl mid-cook or as a lush finishing touch. For a thicker, richer mouthfeel in your pureed tomato soup, stir a cup or two of shredded cheese directly into your soup pot to melt and meld. If you go this route, opt for a high-moisture cheese that'll melt easily and uniformly, like mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, or fontina. Steer clear of hard cheeses like Emmental, aged gouda, asiago, or Manchego, which don't melt as well and make for bites that are clumpy rather than silky.

Alternatively, that non-melting quality of harder cheese could be desirable for sprinkling each serving of tomato soup with a handful of shredded cheese to garnish. For bold funky flavor and toothy chew, with a burst of noticeable cheese flavor in every bite, hitting your soup bowl with a generous sprinkle of hard cheese on top could be the move. You could even unify that cheese topping into a thick cap French-onion-soup style using a kitchen torch (famously one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite culinary tools).