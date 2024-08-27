The Fail-Proof Ingredient For More Flavorful Roasted Vegetables

Roasted vegetables are always a step up from their steamed or boiled versions, taking on more complex flavors and textures during their stint in a high-temperature oven. While we've made a compelling argument for dry-roasting vegetables, a coating of fat will create a protective layer to seal in moisture while also encouraging a tasty and crispy browned crust. While oil is the standard fat used for roasted vegetables, mayonnaise is the fail-proof ingredient that'll deliver the most flavorful results.

More than just a condiment to spread over sandwiches or stir into salad or creamy coleslaw dressings, mayonnaise is a great roasting vessel. Consisting of both oil and egg yolks, mayonnaise has more flavorful fat than oil alone. Plus, it has a higher smoke point than flavorful fats like butter and olive oil. Tasting Table staff have demonstrated just how well mayonnaise browns and crisps a grilled cheese sandwich, and you can expect the same textural success with your vegetables.

You can add mayonnaise and any additional seasonings like spices and herbs to the raw vegetables in a bowl, mixing to combine. Its thick, creamy consistency will stick to the vegetables for a more even coating; you won't find a puddle of mayonnaise at the bottom of your mixing bowl, which is often the case with oil.