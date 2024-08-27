Chocolate has an unmistakable flavor that will shine no matter what other ingredient you pair it with, as evidenced by countless chocolate dessert recipes. Chocolate holds its own against the richness of cherries and cherry pie filling in this black forest cake as well as nuanced pairings like chili powder in hot chocolate and flakey sea salt sprinkled over chocolate bars. Miso is yet another nuanced dessert ingredient that chocolate will stand up to and benefit from. We've consulted self-proclaimed queen of easy peasy bakes and cookbook author, Jessie Sheehan, for an expert's opinion on the absolute best type of miso to use in your chocolate desserts.

While there are numerous types of miso made from different ingredients and blends, you'll usually find them categorized as three main varieties at grocery stores in the U.S.: white, yellow, and red. The color of each paste coincides with the intensity of its flavor, and Sheehan recommends starting with the most subtle of the three. "White miso is the best as it has the most mild flavor and therefore will not overpower your dessert."

While all miso pastes pack a strong punch of umami and salt, white miso is the most subtle, often described as nutty and slightly sweet compared to yellow and red. The sweet and nutty notes in white miso along with a more delicate salty, umami profile will enhance the sweetness of your dessert and the flavor of the chocolate itself.