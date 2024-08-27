Orange Peels Are The Key To Creating 5-Star Mashed Sweet Potatoes

When determining what makes a dish successful, its degree of deliciousness is definitely an important criterion. But top-notch flavors aren't the only thing that define a great plate. Take, for example, your favorite recipe for mashed sweet potatoes — it might hit all of the right gustatory notes, but does it delight visually? Since we feast with our eyes first, it could be time to consider swapping out a standard serving dish for something slightly unconventional, like a hollowed orange half, to give the sweet mashed spuds a 5-star makeover.

Sort of like a twice baked sweet potato with a twist, stuffing empty orange peels with creamy, candied spuds can revamp any ordinary recipe. Essentially, presenting the potatoes in perfectly portioned orange cups acts as a creative way to effortlessly boost aesthetics and give the dish a wow factor. Plus, the amber-hued peels provide a brilliant burst of color, contrasting especially well against pearly white or purple mashed spuds. In return, the beautification of the otherwise humble recipe makes the mash increasingly appetizing.

Beyond heightened visuals, serving mashed sweet potatoes in orange peels also increases complexity. Given that citrus zest teems with rich essential oils, the colorful rind is capable of giving the sweetly earthy potatoes a fresh and floral fragrance. Additionally, orange cups can even subtly infuse flavor into the sweet filling as the zesty peel provides some brightness, whereas remnants of the fruit's bitter pith can actually works to balance the sweetness of the spuds.