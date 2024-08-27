Orange Peels Are The Key To Creating 5-Star Mashed Sweet Potatoes
When determining what makes a dish successful, its degree of deliciousness is definitely an important criterion. But top-notch flavors aren't the only thing that define a great plate. Take, for example, your favorite recipe for mashed sweet potatoes — it might hit all of the right gustatory notes, but does it delight visually? Since we feast with our eyes first, it could be time to consider swapping out a standard serving dish for something slightly unconventional, like a hollowed orange half, to give the sweet mashed spuds a 5-star makeover.
Sort of like a twice baked sweet potato with a twist, stuffing empty orange peels with creamy, candied spuds can revamp any ordinary recipe. Essentially, presenting the potatoes in perfectly portioned orange cups acts as a creative way to effortlessly boost aesthetics and give the dish a wow factor. Plus, the amber-hued peels provide a brilliant burst of color, contrasting especially well against pearly white or purple mashed spuds. In return, the beautification of the otherwise humble recipe makes the mash increasingly appetizing.
Beyond heightened visuals, serving mashed sweet potatoes in orange peels also increases complexity. Given that citrus zest teems with rich essential oils, the colorful rind is capable of giving the sweetly earthy potatoes a fresh and floral fragrance. Additionally, orange cups can even subtly infuse flavor into the sweet filling as the zesty peel provides some brightness, whereas remnants of the fruit's bitter pith can actually works to balance the sweetness of the spuds.
How to craft the best sweet potato stuffed citrus cups
No matter the variety, your selected oranges must be fresh, firm, and free of bruises. After washing thoroughly, cut the fruit in half before scraping out the flesh and most of the pith with a spoon. To create a larger citrus cup, you can slice off a third of a whole orange and then scoop out its juicy interior. For a wow-worthy cup, feel free to carve in designs. In any case, we suggest slicing off a sliver from the bottom side to stabilize the cups. Once fully prepped, place the fruit in a baking dish and stuff with mashed sweet potatoes.
Both sweet potatoes and oranges have sugary undertones, which means that leaning into this quality when crafting the mash can be beneficial. Stir in maple syrup, layer with mini marshmallows, or garnish with candied pecans, even a brûléed topping could complement the flavor profiles while adding extra whimsy. Of course, sweetly tangy orange cups can also be a wonderful base to balance savory recipes like garlic-mashed sweet potatoes. Whichever filling you decide on, sweet potato-stuffed orange cups require just a brief bake before they're ready to present to swooning dinner guests. Just as delicious as they are beautiful, the filled fruit might change how you serve spuds forever and inspire you to consider what else can be stuffed inside citrus — may we suggest mashed potatoes in lemons for a spin on a Greek classic?