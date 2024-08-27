Blimpie Restaurant Chains Are Still In Business, But They're Few And Far Between

National sandwich shops routinely populate the highways, byways, and shopping malls of America — but it hasn't always been that way. As recently as the 1960s, single-store sandwich makers were the norm, including ones like Blimpie's, which started with one location in 1964. The three founders, high school buddies from New Jersey who reconnected at a party, brainstormed business ideas and landed on a sandwich shop similar to another Jersey venue, Mike's Submarines. Aspirations for each of the Jersey sandwich startups were high. Mike's evolved into Jersey Mike's with 2800-plus stores, while Blimpie's reportedly accumulated 1800-plus stores at one point.

That's before a sharp turn in the Blimpie story. The chain is still in business, but the stores are few and far between, numbering as few as 200 locations by some estimates. The decline occurred gradually, after the company surged in expansion over several decades. Two of the original owners, Tony Conza and Peter DeCarlo, eventually split new locations into separate divisions based mainly on geography, according to the New York Times. Millions of dollars in income zigzagged between increasing sales and low profit margins. The vast number of franchisees became harder to control and were often spaced too far apart for financial benefits such as joint advertising efforts.

Despite the ups and downs, including a transfer of ownership in 2012 to Kahala Brands, the Blimpie's enterprise persists. Franchise opportunities are also still available, including full-size sit-down restaurants and the slimmed-down Blimpie's Express concept.