BurgerFi Is Weighing Bankruptcy

BurgerFi, the national fast-casual burger chain, announced on August 16 that it will potentially seek bankruptcy protection. The revelation came from a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), entered by BurgerFi International, owner of BurgerFi as well as the Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza chain. Citing significant difficulties, BurgerFi failed to file its quarterly earnings with the SEC and noted deeper-than-expected financial losses. They are attributed to, among other factors, an increase in output expenses, a decrease in income for operations, and accumulating costs tied to restructuring the company for long-term sustainability.

It's a big blow for BurgerFi, considering multiple best-burger awards as recently as 2023, including ones from the SOBE Wine and Food Festival and two prestigious spots in USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. It's sister chain, Anthony's, has also racked up several prestigious awards, including the Best Pizza Chain in America by USA Today's Great American Bites.

However, the proverbial "writing on the wall" has been slowly scripted over several years, starting at least with the $100 million buyout of the parent company in 2020 that resulted in BurgerFi going public. Lawsuits by investors followed, as did struggling sales and store closures. More than 20 locations went out of business between 2023 and April 2024. BurgerFi staged a comeback in mid-2023 with a new industry-veteran CEO, to no apparent avail. An un-filed quarterly earnings report is expected to show net losses to the tune of $18.4 million, more than three times the net loss in the same quarter in 2023.