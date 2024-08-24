A Crab Rangoon Cream Cheese Transforms Your Morning Bagel

Crab rangoons are arguably the best part about ordering takeout from your favorite local Chinese food joint. These little fried shells of wonder are made with a decadent filling of shredded imitation crab meat, scallions, cream cheese, seasoning, and a tiny bit of sugar. They're especially delicious hot or when dipped into a sticky sweet and sour sauce — and we wouldn't blame you if you ate a whole order of them as your main meal. When you really think about the cream cheese filling inside of these crab rangoon, you might be reminded of another, equally tasty food: bagels.

If you try making a homemade batch of crab rangoons for your next party, save some of the filling for the morning after to schmear on a bagel. After all, cream cheese and bagels were a match made in heaven, and this tasty way to use imitation crab will help amp up the savory notes to complement your bagel flavor of choice. Plus, you can customize your crab rangoon cream cheese spread to match perfectly with your favorite bagel flavor. Sprinkle on some extra seasoning or take inspiration from bagels with lox and add red onions, fresh herbs, or other toppings to the mix.