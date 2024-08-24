Napoleon Bonaparte's mental energies might have been focused on conquests and military strategy, but he did have preferences when it came to the food and wine served at his table. Bonaparte was known to reach for simply prepared dishes, Parmesan and Roquefort cheeses, almonds, and waffles rolled with cream. Bonaparte's culinary whims seem minor compared to his taste for wine, particularly French varieties like Pouilly Fumé and Burgundy. The French general was responsible for transporting cases of Burgundy to Egypt, and his affinity for this kind of wine seems to have accompanied his duties.

A written inventory found from 1814 details at least 13,000 bottles of wine stored at Bonaparte's estate. Bonaparte's first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais, was responsible for the contents of the wine cellar and for keeping it stocked. Bonaparte sipped Champagne after celebratory occasions, yet his propensity for Chambertin was noted by both the man's valet and de Beauharnais' maid. Gevrey-Chambertin Pinot Noir is a full-bodied red with a reputation as being one of the most concentrated varieties found in Burgundy. Sips are smooth and velvety, with floral notes and deep, fruity waves that mature satisfyingly well.