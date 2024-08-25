Swap Mayo For Pesto In Your Next Tuna Salad For A Fresher Flavor

Mayo and tuna are a longstanding duo, with mayo's consistency and flavor providing a nice creamy richness to complement tuna's umami notes. However, pesto is a lighter, fresher, and bolder condiment that'll put a novel and delicious twist on conventional tuna salad.

Pesto delivers a wealth of savory flavors, making it a versatile condiment that you can utilize as a pasta sauce, sandwich spread, and salad dressing. We've demonstrated that pesto's many uses extend to seafood dishes like crab cakes and fish filets. So stirring a spoonful of pesto into your favorite water-packed tuna is a no-brainer. Fresh savory herbs like basil, cilantro, and arugula, salty and nutty parmesan and pine nuts, the spicy bite of raw garlic, and earthy olive oil are all the tuna salad needs. Plus its thick, paste-like texture provides a subtle crunch to contrast the soft, flakey canned tuna.

Whether you're using a homemade pesto like this bright and fresh pesto, or your favorite brand of store-bought pesto, between 2 tablespoons and 1/4 cup will bind and season one can of tuna. You'll have plenty of leftover pesto for another meal later on in the week.